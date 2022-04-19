Bank, telco officials arrested by EOCO for SIM swap fraud

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Four SIM swap suspects arraigned before court



Accra Circuit Court grants four suspects bail



Suspects in SIM swap fraud case plead not guilty



It has emerged that some four persons who were recently arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), in connection with a SIM swap fraud, connived with a staff of a leading telecommunication network and a bank official to carry out their activities.



According to a Daily Guide report, the suspects recruited the official of an indigenous bank to furnish them with bank account details of customers with a huge balance to illegally transfer money from such accounts.



The telco official, on the other hand, was recruited by the gang to clone the phone numbers of the victims to facilitate the operation.



Through this scheme, the suspects attempted to withdraw a collective amount of GH¢2,100,000 from the accounts of three customers whose bank details were shared and their phone numbers subsequently cloned with the help of the two officials.



In all, the suspects attempted to steal GH¢850,000; GH¢680,000, and GH¢50,000 respectively belonging to the victims but were arrested by EOCO officers while attempting to withdraw the said monies.



Meanwhile, the four suspects Stephen Arthur, Nicholas Gyekye, Ahmed Ansah and Daniel Kodzi have been put before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Ellen Ofei-Ayeh on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



Charged with nine counts of conspiracy to steal, attempt to steal, and participating in an organized criminal group, the suspects all pleaded not guilty in court.



The court granted Stephen Arthur and Nicholas Gyekye a bail sum of GH¢6 million each with three sureties, who should be gainfully employed, while Ahmed Ansah and Daniel Kodzi were each granted bail in the sum of GH¢5 million with three sureties, who should also be gainfully employed.



The court adjourned the case to Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



A fifth suspect is said to be assisting EOCO in its investigations as a witness.