Bank of Ghana hospital not for only the rich – Management

The Management of the Bank of Ghana hospital in the Greater Accra Region has debunked reports making rounds, especially on social media platforms that the main target of the hospital is to cater to the health needs of the rich and affluent in society.



According to the management of the hospital, it will be offering National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) to all categories of Ghanaians.



Already contracts have been signed with six health insurance companies to enable everyone to have access to the hospital.



The Bank of Ghana Hospital located in the plush Cantonment area will from May 20 to 21, 2022 hold an open day event to open up its activities to the public.



The event is aimed at debunking the notion that the hospital was established for a selected few in society.



According to the Chief Executive Officer of the multi-disciplinary private healthcare facility, Indren Poovan, the event is also to provide an opportunity for the public to acquaint themselves with the various specialist care being provided by the hospital.



Mr. Indren Poovan debunked these rumours on Accra 100.5 FM’s 6:am morning news on Monday, May 16, 2022.



He said the hospital’s facilities are available to deliver world-class health care to Ghanaians from all walks of life.



He added that the facility, during the open day event, would provide free medical screening to the public.



