Ban the commercial use of Okada if you cannot legalize it - Group

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group calling itself the National Youth for Peace and Youth in Action for Christ is calling on the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Interior, National Security and the Presidency to ban the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes, popularly known as "Okada" if they cannot legalize it.



The group, in a statement, said the use of okada has both merits and demerits, but the merits from their research supersede that of the demerits.



"We are aware that Okada operation has merits and demerits, and according to our research, the merits supersede the demerits".



The following are some of the merits: Okada helps the easy facilitation of the transport system in the country, especially in the deprived communities and rural areas. It has created millions of jobs for the unemployed youths in the country.



The statement issued by the group said: "In all, the government must legalize okada operations as a means of transport because there are so many towns and villages in Ghana that have no motorable roads for vehicles in all the sixteen regions".



"When okada is legalized, it will help the security agencies to identify those who use the operation for criminal activities."