Ban on drumming and noise making in Accra outlawed in the spiritual realms – Dr Bindan

Religion of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

President of the Final Global Movement (FGM) Dr. David Bindan has warned that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the Greater Accra Region by the traditional authorities will not happen next year unless it excludes the activities in the church.



He said God has revealed to him that such a ban has been outlawed spiritually unless the churches are allowed to embark on their services and activities during that period.



“The reason is that usually when men on the earth are acting and they don’t know the realities of the situation in the spirit, they are likely to take actions which cannot exempt them from the spiritual implications of those actions.”



Dr. Bindan gave the warning at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday to address the subject of the issue.



The FGM is an ecumenical movement of the Holy Spirit with a vision to gather God’s final harvest of people in all nations into the kingdom of Christ and unite the body of Christ in faith and the knowledge of Jesus Christ to become the glorious church that Jesus is coming very soon for.



The annual ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commences from May to June.







The 2021 ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra commenced on May 10 and ended on June 10.







But Dr. Bindan explained that God has asked him to announce to the nation that the 2022 edition shall not happen.



He indicated that the imposition of the ban has a direct spiritual impact on churches especially those operating in the city, hence the need to consider its exigent annulment.



“It is that the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the city of Accra which extends to affect activities in the Holy house of God, that is the Church of Jesus Christ, should be considered a thing of the past from today except it is reviewed to exclude effect in the house of God.”



He added: “It shall not happen in 2022 and I have been sent to make known to the stakeholders of the state of affairs and accordingly advise themselves towards 2022.”



He said, “the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the city of Accra affects activities of God and it should be considered a thing of the past…except if it excludes the work of God.”



“I declare this truth: the situation where men on the earth impose a ban on drumming and noise-making and extend it to affect activities in the Holy House of God where Jesus Christ by His Spirit and the scriptures is the only person who has the authority to regulate what happens in God’s house is a matter of a high-level spiritual disorder.”



He further clarified that “the annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the city of Accra which extends to affect activities in the House of God is hereby spiritually banned except it is reviewed to exclude effects in the Holy house of God and it shall not happen from 2022”.



“I would like to stress that the ultimate purpose for this address is to make known to the stakeholders what the current state of affairs is in the spirit so that they have about a whole year from now to appropriately advise themselves towards 2022.”



Asked whether he notified the traditional authorities about the revelations before announcing it through the media, Dr. Bindan said “there are levels of authority…all authorities come from God and only Jesus Christ prescribes what should be done in the church so except it excludes the work or activities in the house of God, except it is reviewed to exclude the activities in the house of the Lord, it shall not happen in the year 2022”.



Blessed city of Accra



Dr. Bindan said the city of Accra would be blessed in the years ahead.



“On this note, I hereby invoke upon the city of Accra, the blessing of peace, progress and advancement and every good that has been withheld from this city and the nation because of this reproach on the house of God and I usher this city into a new state of greatness and advancement as has never been experienced in the history of this city now and forevermore in the name of Jesus.”