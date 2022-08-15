Ban on children attending wake-keeping accounts for improvement in BECE results at Akrofuom District

Regional News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

A ban on school children attending wake-keeping in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region has been credited for a marked improvement in BECE results in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.



The District Director of Education, George Sarfo Kantanka, made this known when he delivered a presentation on the state of education in the District, during a day's working tour by a Deputy Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon Collins Augustine Ntim.



The Deputy Minister was in the district to acquaint himself with details of how the government's flagship programmes in the various sectors of the economy have been implemented by the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies in the country.



Mr. Sarfo Kantaka revealed that in 2021, a total of 813 children were registered for the Basic Education Certificate Examination with 83.50% pass rate.



He said as a result of various academic schemes implemented by the education directorate, he was optimistic that this year, the pass rate will increase to 88.50% from the 787 candidates that will be presented for the exams.



Free SHS witnesses increase in student's enrolment



Mr. Sarfo Kantaka also underscored the importance of the government's Free Senior High School education policy. He said since 2017 when the program was rolled up, student enrolment has soared from 300 in 2016 to 1,479 in 2022.



"These statistics lend credence to the impact the Free Senior High School has made on students enrolment. We commend the Government for such a transformational policy" he said.



Deputy Minister commends DCE for investment in education



Hon Collins Augustine Ntim at the meeting commended the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom Hon Maurice Jonas Woode for leading a massive investment in the education sector.



He said though the District is relatively new, the DCE has spearheaded a transformation in the education sector through investment in infrastructure and implementation of educational improvement projects.



He however appealed to the Assembly to consider investing more in the agricultural sector since most of the people in the District are into agriculture.



He seized the opportunity to highlight on government's flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Exports and Rural Development, One District One Factory, Free Senior High School among others.



He said the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced these programmes and policies to ensure equitable distribution of State resources in a view to spread development across the country.



Hon Maurice Jonas Woode, the DCE for Akrofuom applauded the Deputy Minister for visiting the District.



He said the Assembly is committed to bringing development to the people hence, will work assiduously to achieve that.



Nananom led by Nana Asare Bediako, Ahenemahene of Akrofuom lauded the DCE for championing development in the District. He, on behalf of Nananom promised to continue to render their support to the Assembly to ensure that the district is well developed to meet the status it deserves.



There were also presentations by the Health and Education Director on the state of government intervention programmes in those sectors.

Nananom, Assembly Members and Heads of Department were present.