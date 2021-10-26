Ban on ‘aboboyaa’ postponed to February 2022

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced the postponement of the ban on motorised tricycles, popularly known as aboboyaa on highways and major streets.



He noted that the ban will take effect in February next year and not next month as announced earlier.



Mr Quartey indicated that owners of these tricycles can operate their business in communities only.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said at a press conference that, “In line with the intended exercise, all motorised tricycles should keep away from all major highways and principal streets and restrict their operations to community riding by February 1, 2022.”



He explained that the "three-month grace period is to ensure that proper education and sensitisation is done to ensure the successful implementation of the directive.”



The ban of tricycle users from the highway is to ensure the compliance and enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180).



Henry Quartey has been hailed as a shining light in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for his campaign to make Accra great again campaign.



The successful relocation of onion traders from Agbogboloshie to Adjen Kotoku remains the biggest highlight of his reign as Greater Accra Regional Minister.



