Ban on Smock: Educate people of Bawku on reasons – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has said that the people of Bawku should be educated on the ban on wearing Smocks.



He said, they should be educated to understand that the ban is not a war against their culture but, ‘’a necessity for the safety and security of the people’’.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu pointed out that the ban requires much education, in order not to make it an affront against the people, because it is related to their identity.



He said this on the GTV Breakfast Show.



“People hide ammunition in their Fugu but, the Interior Minister must go to the people to break down the reasons for the ban to the masses in order to have a positive mindset for it”, he recommended.



Sheikh Shaibu appealed to the people to obey the directives, in order to restore peace.



Authorities of the Bawku Municipality on November 24, 2021 after a Regional Coordinating Council (REGBSEC) Meeting issued a statement regarding the ban on the wearing of the traditional smock and also imposed a dawn to dusk curfew.



The move, according to Officials, was to maintain peace and security, following a recent shooting incident in the area.