Ban 'fake' Badu Kobi from giving prophecies - Christian Council told

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is in the news again.



This time around, it is not for his usual controversial prophecies about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), but his recent football prophecies that has gone viral on social media.



On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Prophet Badu Kobi prophesied that the spirit of the Lord has revealed to him that Brazil will triumph over Argentina to win the Copa America cup.



But in the end, Argentina beat their Brazilian counterpart by a loan goal to pick up the trophy.



As if that was not enough, on Sunday, Badu Kobi also prophesied that England will win the Euro 2020. However, it turned out that Italy is the new champion in Europe.



In reaction to these false prophecies, an outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong, has appealed to the Christian Council of Ghana to stop Badu Kobi from coming out with more false prophecies.



He listed a chronology of failed prophecies by Badu Kobi and prayed that the Christian Council will grant his request.



Read P. K. Sarpong's full write-up below:



An Appeal To The Christian Council To Stop Fake Prophet Badu Kobi From Giving Prophecies



Dear Christian Council,



With giant tears still streaming down my cheeks, I come to you with a request you must not refuse me.



One Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has been desecrating God’s miraculous works with his BetBoro kind of predictions.



A chronology of his prophecies would help you in granting my request for me.



He said that John Mahama would win the 2016 elections. Of course, he lost. In fact, he even said Akufo-Addo was cursed and not destined to become a president of Ghana. Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s President for the second time running.



He prophesied that Trump would win the US elections in 2020. Trump, my main man, lost.



He also prophesied that Mahama would win the 2020 elections. He lost miserably!



Just yesterday, hours before Argentina and Brazil kicked the ball in the final match of the Copa America tournament, this same Badu Kobi prophesied in a video that went viral that Brazil would overpower Argentina. God shamed him as Argentina rather won.



Hoping that Emmanuel Badu Kobi would keep his mouth shut by not attempting any more prophecies about the England/Italy final match of the Euro2020 competition, Badu Kobi, once again, prophesied that England would win the match with ease.



Sir, England has lost. Italy, the country he said would lose, ended up winning instead, inducing tears of agony from those of us who threw our weights behind the Three Lions.



Now, let me come down to my request. I beseech you to stop Badu Kobi from prophesying in the name of God! He is defiling the name of God with his fake prophecies.



Stop Badu Kobi from prophesying and showcasing them on television and Facebook. YouTube too, stop him from sending his fake prophecies there.



I ask this with sadness crawling over me like ants climbing over a dead animal and feasting on its body.



It is my fervent hope that this request of mine would be given the necessary consideration it deserves. Thank you!



P.K.Sarpong, (Whispers).