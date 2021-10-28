Ballot Stuffing: You're entrapping yourself - Allotey Jacobs cautions Mahama

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama for accusing the Electoral Commission of ballot stuffing in the 2020 Presidential elections.



The former President is quoted as saying "2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes”.



“Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere...We didn’t witness this under Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing'', he added.



The EC, in reply, has called on the Police to investigate the allegations.



''The Former President has said the EC thumb printed 1million ballots in favour of the president. This is untrue. This is a grave matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support his claim. This is not a matter to be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate this," the Commission said during its 'Let the Citizen Know' series in Accra.



It further argued; ''The Transparency of our process makes it totally impossible for this to happen. At the polling stations, prior to the start of the elections, the empty ballot boxes are opened and displayed in the presence of everyone, and thereafter they are sealed. There are serial numbers on the ballot papers for each region and constituency. This is made known to the Agents before the elections. Our ballot papers also have security features, so any trace of new material will be clearly visible...Ballot Stuffing cannot be done-it is impossible. We call on the Former President in the interest of our democracy to provide evidence of the stuffing of the ballot boxes by the EC."



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs wondered why the former President would make such allegations knowing very well the 2020 elections could not have been rigged.



"As a matter of fact, the 2020 elections is the best among the best . . . We have reached a stage in Ghana that our politics should be clean, not vile propaganda. It won't work!", he exclaimed.



To him, Mr. Mahama is entrapping himself, hence cautioning him and the NDC to desist from making unsubstantiated claims.



"It's an entrapment. It's like the former President is entrapping himself and when the Electoral Commission saw his weakness, they have also called on the Police to investigate," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.







