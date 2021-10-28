Ballot Stuffing: Why didn't you send evidence to court? - Kwamena Duncan to Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has taken a swipe at Ex-President John Mahama who has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of thumbprinting 1 million ballots for President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 elections.



The former President, who was the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is reported as saying the EC used soldiers to cow his party's polling agents at the collation centres and also stuffed ballots in favour of the President.



"2020 was Ghana’s worst election. If I was marking her, I would have given her an F. She is marking her own paper after the examination so she can give herself any mark she likes...Tell me which election in Ghana was ballot papers printed yet one million ballot papers were found elsewhere . . . We didn’t witness this under Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan. She [Jean Mensa] knew there was ballot stuffing," the former President said in an interview quoted on 3news.com.



Kwamena Duncan, in response, finds Mr Mahama's claims ridiculous as he wondered why he (Mahama) never forwarded such claims to the Supreme Court during his election petition case.



He read a constitutional provision that gives a 21-day period for any person who has an issue with the elections to file a case in the court to challenge the legitimacy of the winner, which President Mahama and his NDC did; however asking ''are you saying that, within 21 days after the declaration, you did not have this evidence? You did not have it?''



"You're worth your sort; you're worth a political party, a former President that you had as many as 1 million stuffed in favour of your opponent and that did not come to your attention the 21-day period. It didn't come to your attention to enable put all of that together to go to the Supreme Court and challenge it," he was alarmed.



To him, what Ex-President Mahama seeks to do is to have power at all cost, hence resorting to making wild allegations against the EC.



"For their cause, it is either our power or nothing. For President Mahama's cause, for the NDC cause, it is either we have the power whichever means even if this country will come crushing.''



Kwamena Duncan made these submissions on Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo''.



