Ballistic experts deployed to Nkoranza to aid in investigations into Albert Donkor’s death - Police

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Police Administration says investigations into the death of young Businessman Albert Donkor in Nkoranza are ongoing. It said the investigations have been extended to also include the Police’s response to the protest by some youth over the death of Mr. Donkor.



In a statement, the Police Service said it has ensured calm in the area after the weeklong violence and tension in the area following Albert Donkor’s death.



As part of our investigations, the Police Forensic Team including ballistic experts have been deployed to Nkoranza to assist in investigations.



The statement adds that the investigations by the Police Professional Standards Bureau, PPSB is ongoing and has been extended to include the police reaction to the mob attacks at the Police station.



The youth of the area are alleging that Albert Donkor was killed by some Police Officers who picked him from his home into a private vehicle after the deceased raised the alarm that he had seen an Officer involved in a robbery operation.



However, the Police Service insists that the deceased was rather an armed robbery suspect who was killed in an anti-robbery operation.



The Police Service has arrested some youth over their protest at the Police station, which led to the destruction of a flat-screen TV and a pickup vehicle belonging to the Police.



The statement adds that all suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances have been put before court and remanded into lawful custody with the police still pursuing others who have been identified for their involvement in the violent attacks and those who escaped from lawful custody to bring them to face justice.



It therefore wishes to inform the public that it will continue to work to ensure that justice is served to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.



