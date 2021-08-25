Bagre dam to be spilled on Friday - Burkinabe authorities

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The spill gates of the Bagre dam will be opened on Friday, August 27, 2021, Burkinabe authorities have announced.



“The water level is rising rapidly and likely to be spilled between August 27 and August 30, 2021,” authorities said on Tuesday in an update ahead of the spillage.



The current water Level as recorded on August 24, 2021 was 234.09 meters. The spillage level is 235 meters.



Communities downstream the White Volta have over the years been hit anytime the Burkinabe authorities spill excess water from the Bagre Dam.



Last year, several farms along the White Volta in the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region were hit by flooding as part of the spillage.