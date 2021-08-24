Bagre Dam to be spilt soon

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

The annual spillage of the Bagre and Kompienga dams in Burkina Faso is expected to be carried on from August 27 to August 30, 2021.



According to an official spillage update from Sonabel Energy, as of yesterday August 23, 2020, the water level at Bagre Dam was 233.99 meters with a filling rate of 86.51% which is almost getting to a spillage level.



The spillage level is from 234.73 meters to 235 meters depending on the filling rate.



The office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Upper East Region is currently sensitizing farmers and residents closer to the White and Black Volta to relocate to higher grounds.



Farmers are also encouraged to harvest some of their farm produce to avoid losing everything to the pending floods.



