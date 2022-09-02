Bagre Dam spillage: NADMO warns 28 districts; marine police, military to be deployed

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has stated that at least 28 districts in Ghana will be affected by the spillage of the Bagre Dam by Burkinabe authorities.



According to NADMO, the 28 affected communities, which are expected to be flooded, are in seven of the 16 regions in the country, including the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah, Oti and Eastern regions.



In a statement issued, NADMO indicated that spillage from the Bagre Dam will possibly lead to the overflow of rivers in the seven regions.



“The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) will like to inform the general public, especially those living in the Tidal Northern Regions, the Northern parts of the Ou Region and the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region, to take note that the authorities of Burkina Faso-SONABEL. Managers of the Bagre and Komplenga Dams, have yesterday 1st September 2022 at 9:00 am, opened the valves of the Bagre Dam and thus have begun the spillage of excess water in the dam in order to save the dam.



“The consequences of this spillage downstream in Ghana is the possible overflow of the banks of the White and Black Volta. In this regard, NADMO will Like all communities along the banks of these Rivers to take note and move to higher grounds and Safe Havens identified in the affected Regions,” parts of the statement read.



NADMO further indicated that it has started an operation “Operation Thunderbolt 2022” in collaboration with the Marine Police and the Ghana Armed Forces to help affected communities.



It also urged all people living along the White and Black Volta to move to higher grounds.



Below are the 28 districts that would be affected:



NORTHERN REGION:



1. Karaga District

2. Nanumba South District

3. Tolon District

4. Kumbugu District 5. Savelugu Municpal

6. Nanton District

7. Yendi Municipal



UPPER EAST REGION:

8. Bawku West District

9. Binduri District

10. Talensi District



UPPER WEST REGION:

11. Nandan District

12. Lawra Municipal

13. Nadowli District

14. Wa West District



NORTH-EAST REGION

15. East Mamprusi Municipal

16. West Mamprusi Municipal

17. Mamprugu Meagduri District

18. Chereponi District

19. Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District



SAVANNAH REGION:

20. East Gonja Municipal

21. Bole District

22. West Gonja District



OTI REGION:

23. Nkwanta North District 24. Krachi East Municipal

25. Krachi West District

26. Krachi Nchumuru District



EASTERN REGION:

27. Kwahu Afram Plains North District

28. Kwahu Afram Plains South District



Read the full statement issued by the NADMO below:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/BOG