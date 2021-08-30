Bagre Dam: Kwesi Pratt bemoans lack of permanent solution to perennial disaster

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has expressed concern about the leadership of the Country not finding a permanent solution to the annual havoc caused by the Bagre Dam.



According to him, it’s worrying that no successive government has thought of providing a lasting solution to the menace.



He indicated that, when government is able to turn this problem into an opportunity, it will increase agricultural productivity in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions where the pounding effects of the problem are felt.



The horrifying consequences of the Bagre dam spillage has been with us since 1999. Since that time, the tragedies that come with the Bagre dam spillage have almost become “annual rituals”.



In a panel discussion on Atinka FMs’ AM Drive with host Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim on Monday, the Seasoned Journalist could not fathom why there is seemingly lack of commitment on the part of successive governments in addressing the problem.



He said the spilt water can be stored and managed for use by the farmers in the community around the Dam.



He said, "there can be no agricultural production without water resource but Ghana over the years, has relied on rain-fed agriculture which of course is not a reliable method of agriculture”.