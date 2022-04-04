Bagbin vows to crack whip on Akufo-Addo appointing MPs to boards

Politics of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says he will not sit aloof for the President to appoint sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to serve on boards, some even as Chief Executives, of state institutions without his certification as stipulated by the constitution.



He said the action smacks of political patronage and he is going to crack the whip on that.



Speaker Bagbin expressed these sentiments on Monday, April 3 when he swore in newly elected executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps.



He insisted that appointments of MPs to board positions and suchlike by sitting Presidents only leaves the House with Minority members to debate issues.



But he said the situation has been left to fester because Presidents breathe on the neck of Speakers while they get the tacit approval of the masses including the MPs themselves.



“I am not under that pressure and I can sail my own boat and I intend to do that,” he said.



“Before anybody is given an appointment, the Speaker must give that certificate. It is not just for the president to sit down and dictate and co-opt everybody and leave Parliament with only the Minority to rather be critical of the government’s actions and inaction.



“That is not helpful to our democracy and we have to crack the whip on this matter.”







