Bagbin urges MPs to be road and COVID-19 Ambassadors

General News of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to be Road and COVID-19 safety ambassadors during the Easter season.



In a speech read on his behalf before the House went on a recess by Mr Andrew Amoako Assiamah, Second Deputy Speaker, he noted that MPs were in a special place to contribute towards preventing road accidents and an upsurge in COVID-19 cases throughout the festivities.



“Let me also draw your attention to the fact that this period is usually characterized by so much insecurity across the length and breadth of the country.



"It is a time when many road accidents also occur. I, therefore, advise that you take a paramount interest in your safety on our roads. Drive cautiously and keep safe at every material moment as the house needs every one of you back safe," he said.



The Speaker also encouraged commuters on the various roads to be protective of their lives, and the lives of other road users.



He said: "Road accidents aside, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, it is expected that many recreational centres will again see the gathering of thousands, particularly our beaches. Let us advise our constituents to endeavour to keep themselves safe during this season."



In a related development, the Ghana Police Service in a statement on Thursday announced that it was working to enforce holistic security measures during the Easter festivities.



It said: "Stringent measures have been put in place to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.”



“All Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who travel for the celebrations do so in safety," said.



The statement added that it would also ensure that all events organised in various communities were secured and incident-free.