Bagbin to be absent again for one month

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alban Bagbin leaves for medical review



Speaker to return late this month



Alban Bagbin embarks on sixth trip since August last year



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin is expected to leave the country on March 4 to Dubai for another medical review Daily Guide Online reports.



Alban Bagbin is expected to return to the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Alban Sumana Bagbin only returned from the medical review on February 23 after he left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 29, 2020.



The Speaker is reportedly travelling with a team including his wife, Alice Adjua Yornas, Dr Prince Pambo, the head medical team in Parliament, Habib Adam and Antoinette Wedjong Adda among others.



This trip will be the sixth since August last year.



“Unconfirmed report suggests that the Speaker may pocket daily allowance of $1000 while his entourage including his wife may receive $800 daily,” DailyGuide indicated.



While away, the two deputies are expected to preside on his behalf.



