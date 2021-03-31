Bagbin sets up 9-member c’ttee to probe UT Bank, uniBank collapse

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Class FM

A nine-member bi-partisan committee has been set up by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to probe the revocation of the licences of UT Bank and uniBank by the Bank of Ghana.



It is recalled that a petition was submitted to the Speaker by the owners of the affected banks, Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng (UT Bank) and Dr Kwabena Duffuor (uniBank), through the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, requesting that the house probe the reasons that led to the revocation of their licenses.



The majority caucus in parliament raised objections after the Speaker upheld the petition.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued that the issue was before a competent court of jurisdiction, therefore, a probe by parliament would amount to sidestepping the mandate of the court.



But in his 56-point ruling delivered on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 in the house, the Speaker said the petition was in the right direction and consequently constituted a committee with First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu as chair.



The other members include Alexander Afenyo Markin, Joe Ghartey, Patrick Boamah, Samuel Atta Akyea, James Avedzi Klutse, Cassiel Ato Forson, Isaac Adongo and Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare.











