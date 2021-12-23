Bagbin said 'no GH¢1.72 billion for parliament, no budget approval' – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Not only was Speaker Alban Bagbin's absence from parliament on Monday night to consider the e-levy bill payback time for the 'sins' of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's father, Akwasi Andrews Jones Amoako Atta Ofori Atta, who led parliament, several decades ago, to reject one of the budgets of President Dr. Hilla Limann, but also a manifestation of an earlier threat by the former Nadowli Kaleo MP to make sure the 2022 budget was rejected if Ken Ofori-Atta did not allocate two percent of the country's revenue to the legislature, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said.



There's been a stalemate over the budget, particularly concerning the proposed 1.75 percent e-levy.



It led to a free-for-all brawl on the floor of parliament on Monday as the House voted on the bill.



The Suame MP told journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 23 December 2021, that the Speaker said he "didn't want to remind Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of what his [Ken's] own father did to President Hilla Limann. That was the Speaker".



"So, all that is playing out, is it to satisfy what the Speaker indicated at the very beginning of the presentation of the budget? That; this budget, he will make sure the budget is rejected? Is that the case?" he asked.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the "people of this country ought to know the mindset of this Speaker concerning this budget? So, all this playing out, really, and that is why he sits and elects to leave the chamber, to create problems".



The Majority Leader said: "I told you that some clergymen, the queen of Christendom in the country, have met me. I'm not going to speak for any long time, but the people of this country should know what is leading all of us into this crisis".



On the Speaker's demand for two percent of the national revenue for parliament, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: "GH¢1.72 billion for what?"



"He [Bagbin] says that he has information that the total revenue of this country was going to be GHS89 billion and that the finance minister should give him 2 percent of it, and that works to GH¢1.72 billion".



"If he [Finance Minister] doesn't give parliament GHS1.72 billion, then his budget is going to be thrown out; he [Bagbin] was going to make sure that the budget was rejected".



"Is that where we are going as a country?" he wondered.



"I'm hoping that this period that we have – between now and 18 January, we'll be able to get to the bottom of this and rally together as one people in one country with a common destiny and not submit to the whims and caprices of just one individual".