Bagbin’s refusal to vacate Adwoa Safo’s seat exemplary - NDC activist

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A Ghanaian entrepreneur is praising the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin over his decision to defer the declaration of Sarah Adwoa Safo’s Dome Kwabenya seat vacant after the Privileges Committee of Parliament took a conclusive decision on the matter.



Acmr. Kwabena Bondzi Dankwa who is also a political enthusiast says that the Speaker’s action evokes hope for Ghana politics and sets a very iconic example for future speakers to emulate.



“It is heartwarming that the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Hon. Adwoa Safo is a member of the New Patriotic Party and yet the Speaker is defending due process in this matter.



“It tells us that the nation-wrecking rivalry between the NPP and the NDC is not hopelessly beyond cure,” he said.



Also, Mr. Dankwa who made this known in a write-up on social media points out that, “by this, the Rt. Hon. Speaker is standing up in defense of the independence of the

Speaker and his branch of government, Parliament.”



Last week, the House Committee on Privileges took a decision to declare the seat of Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome/Kwabenya, vacant over her long absence from Parliament.



The declaration had come after months of pressure on Parliament, especially from Adwoa Safo’s own party, the NPP to have her seat declared vacant over the absenteeism which she says is due to the need for us to attend to her sick child in the United States.



And the vacation of the seat by the Privileges Committee came after President Akufo-Addo

had dismissed Adwoa Safo as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



However, after the Privileges Committee decision, the Speaker deferred the declaration causing members of the NPP to accuse him of pampering Adwoa Safo.



“Every well-meaning Ghanaian yearning to see the fullness of the rule of law must applaud Speaker Bagbin.



This is because, the decision to declare the seat vacant is not a light one since Adwoa Safo is not in parliament on her own, but representing a constituency,” Mr. Dankwa wrote.



According to him, “Bagbin’s strategic deference creates the opportunity for constituents to come forward and state any objections or approvals that they have over the matter.”



Already, reports have emerged that some constituents of Dome/Kwabenya are thinking of going on a demonstration on behalf of their MP.