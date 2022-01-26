Bagbin rocks ‘Agbada’ for day 2 sitting in parliament

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker goes traditional with African wear style



Bagbin promotes traditional wear in parliament



Speaker starts new year in parliament with new style



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, specked up for the second time in a row on the second day of parliament sitting this year.



This follows his kingly look on the first day of sitting after the house resumed from recess.



On Tuesday, he dressed as a King from the Southern part of the country specifically the Volta Region, draped in Kente, a short-sleeved shirt and a crown and followed up on Wednesday with what seemed to be an attire akin to the Northern part of Ghana.



He was spotting a white overflowing ‘Agbada’ when he was ushered into the chamber for proceedings to begin today.



Bagbin appears bent on keeping true to his word of abandoning the Speaker’s ceremonial garment for the authentic local outfit.



In his address on Tuesday, he also urged members of the house to follow suit and don traditional attires, to promote Ghana and its unique clothing styles.





