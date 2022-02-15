Bagbin returns to parliament

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Bagbin resumes sitting in parliament



Parliament yet to consider E-Levy



Finance Minister to communicate new date for E-Levy presentation to parliament



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has returned to parliament after being away on medical review.



Alban Sumana Bagbin left the country for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 29, 2020.



While away, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, presided on his behalf.



Meanwhile, the Majority Leader is expected to communicate a new date for the consideration of the controversial E-Levy.



On Friday, February 11, 2022, while speaking on the floor of parliament, he said, “Mr. Speaker, as members may be aware, in my presentation of the business statement last week, I did indicate that the Minister of Finance had given indication of the possibility of withdrawing the Electric Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 today Friday February 11, 2022.



“Another option stated was the withdrawal of the Bill in Parliament and the substitution of a new Bill that would include the amendment that the Committee had consensually agreed on could be on Tuesday 15 February, 2022. The sponsoring Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready next week. The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.”



