Bagbin returns to Dubai for medical review ahead of E-Levy resubmission

Speaker of Parliament Alban will be leaving the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for medical review, Minority Chief Whip Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has disclosed.



According to him, Bagbin will leave Accra on January 29, 2022 and will likely not be back by the time the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-levy) bill is relaid for consideration in the house.



Everybody in leadership, unless you pretend not to know, you now Speaker has to go for his review. Are you going to waste all the time until Speaker leaves for his review? Then you now turn again and say the Speaker is not willing to help the government.



So far as I am concerned he is leaving his weekend, asked whether his other colleagues did not know that, he responded: “That is why I am surprised, for them to y they don’ know. How will he (Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) say that he doesn’t know,” he quizzed.



This will be Bagbin's third trip to the UAE for medical attention, he was there twice last year with his first absence leading to chaotic scenes as an equal house violently disagreed on processes for the E-levy vote.