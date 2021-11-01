Bagbin rejects CID's request for Madina MP to be released for questioning

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Parliament has told the Police Service that it would not be able to release the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu to assist in investigations as requested by the Criminal Investigation Division.



Parliament in letter dated October 28, and addressed to the Deputy Director-General of Criminal Investigation Division, F.K. Agyei, the House said due to limitations of Articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution, Mr Sosu cannot be released.



“I am directed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker to inform you that proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament commenced on Tuesday 26th October, 2021 and having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he is unable to release the Member of Parliament as requested in your letter,” Deputy Director of Legal Services, Nana Tawiah Okyir wrote on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament.



Also, the legislative body noted that the issue is currently before the Privileges Committee to probe “breach of parliamentary privilege and contempt by ACP Isaac Kojo Asante and ACP Eric Winful of the Accra Regional Police Command and the Adenta Divisional Command respectively.”



Meanwhile, the Police Service has been urged by Parliament to conduct its investigations mindful of the provisions of articles 117, 118 and 112.