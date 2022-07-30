Bagbin refers Supreme Court Justice nominees to Appointments Committee

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Alban S.K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has referred four Supreme Court Justice nominees to the Appointments Committee for consideration.



This move is in accordance with Article 144 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.



The general public have been asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated some four individuals to be justices of the Superior Courts - three from the Court of Appeal and one from the High Court.



Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu - are the nominees from the Court of Appeal.



Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.



The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.



