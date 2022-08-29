Bagbin raising high Ghana's flag – STRANEK congratulates Speaker on CPA Presidency election

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa) has welcomed the election of Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as the President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association International (CPA).



Speaker Bagbin was unanimously elected the President of the CPA, an organisation of over 180 member Parliaments of the COMMONWEALTH of nations, at the just ended 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by Canada in Halifax.



Reacting to the election, STRANEK, in a statement, described it as "an endorsement of the confidence imposed on him by over 180 member Parliaments of the Commonwealth of Nations after having served well as Vice-President of the CPA."



Highlighting Mr Bagbin's career as a long-term member of parliament and subsequently rising to be the number 3 in Ghana's governance structure, STRANEK said the election of the Speaker throws more light on Ghana's trailblazing democratic credentials.



"Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Parliamentary Icon who has contributed to deepening governance and democracy from being a Member of Parliament for Nadowli West Constituency, all the way to being the Number 3 of the Republic of Ghana is lifting high the flag of the Republic of Ghana with his unanimously elected position as President of CPA," it said.



The think tank, while emphasising the Speaker's experience being brought to the table, also expressed hope that Mr Bagbin's experience will go a long way to help CPA member countries to build and overcome the current economic global challenges and promote parliamentary democracy as well.



Speaker Bagbin, until he was elected President, was the Vice-President of the CPA.



As President of the CPA, Ghana has been given the opportunity to host the 66th Conference of the CPA in Accra from the 30th of September to the 7th of October 2023.



The election of Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as President of the CPA makes him the head of the CPA, and he will preside over the next CPC in Ghana while also serving as the Chair of the Elections Committee of the Association. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Association, amongst other roles and duties constitutionally bestowed on him.







