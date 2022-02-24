Bagbin partly responsible for slow pace of work in parliament – Kabila

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Kabila says Bagbin's medical travels reason for slow pace of work



Bagbin should resign if his health will affect his job, Kabila



Speaker complains of slow pace of work at parliament



A former Acting General-Secretary of the CPP has accused the speaker of parliament of being partly responsible for the slow pace of work in the House.



According to James Kwabena Bomfeh, Speaker Alban Bagbin is partly responsible because he has travelled out of the country several times to seek medical care.



“The speaker knows that there is no absolute majority in this parliament, so if the work of the main house is stalled due to his absence then the work at the committee level stalls too.



"Mr Speaker, with the greatest respect, you are partly responsible for the slow pace of work. You travelling on the basis of ill-health and spending a month, you know how Parliament works and if the plenary activities don't go well, the Committees become hanging. So, I advise you to also take his own advice to the Parliamentarians," Bomfeh said in Twi an interview on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



The former CPP executive urged the speaker to resign if his health will prevent him from being present continuously.



“I am appealing to his conscience that if he thinks he cannot continue the work of the speaker he should resign so that the work would be given to someone who will be there always for work to continue everyday,” he said.



In a formal communication by the Speaker of Parliament to the house on February 22, Bagbin said that since the beginning of the new session, no report had been brought to the house for debate and consideration which is really affecting both parliamentary and government businesses.



"I have noted the slow pace of work that has unfortunately characterized the conduct of activities of Parliamentary committees, and that has limited our parliamentary functionality as a parliament. It has become apparent that the problem of undue delay on Committee work appears to be plainly among several committees of Parliament. This has led to a situation where some bills and other matters served to the various committees have stalled," he said.