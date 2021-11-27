Bagbin leaves for Dubai for medical review after rejection of 2022 budget

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, is set to travel to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Today Saturday, November 27, 2021, for a medical review.



The Speaker on Friday presided over the rejection of the 2022 budget after the majority walked out.



In a letter issued and signed on behalf of the Clerk of Parliament to the Head of Mission of Ghana Embassy in UAE, it stated that “I have been directed by the Clerk to Parliament to inform you about the arrival of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in Dubai to undergo a medical review”.



The Speaker will be accompanied by four persons including his wife, Mrs. Alice Adjua Tornado and the Head of Parliamentary Clinic, Dr. Prince Kofi Pambo.



The Speaker and his entourage are and expected to return to the country on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, after which he will take control of the country’s legislative house.











