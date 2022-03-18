Bagbin is the best person to manage 8th Parliament – Kofi Adams

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022
Source: etvghana.com
Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency in the Oti region, Kofi Adams, says Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is a need and necessity of the 8th Parliament.
He touted Speaker Bagbin for being in the 1st Parliament to the 7th, building immense experience to manage the hung 8th Parliament.
“Speaker Bagbin had built a number of persons and found favor in some people on the other side who voted for him to win the Speakership against Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye. Believe me when I say the parliament we have today needed the person of Speaker Bagbin,” he stated.
According to him, Speaker Bagbin is a store of information as he has been part of everything Parliament from the very beginning.
“He spent 8 years as minority leader and another period as majority leader. For another 4 years he was 2nd Deputy Speaker so I can say he has seen it all.”
To him, Alban Bagbin understands the ins and outs of Parliament “so we couldn’t have had any better Speaker than Alban Bagbin,” he told Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show.
The politician urged Ghanaians to be happy with Alban Bagbin as Speaker and believes it was God’s making.
“I am sure God was preparing him for the Speakership and that’s why he decided not to run for the 8th Parliament.”
Kofi Adams insists Alban Bagbin has been able to hold his own as Speaker of Parliament and has been fair in all his (Bagbin) dealings.
“Sometimes we on the NDC side have not been happy with him as we think he is one of us and should be on our side in certain discussions but he will not. He always performs his role as Speaker in a fair and just manner.”
Bagbin is the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was sworn in on 7 January 2021, after a well-drawn out contest, after he was nominated by the Ghanaian Members of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
Bagbin defeated the incumbent, Mike Oquaye who was nominated by the New Patriotic Party for the position.
His election as Speaker of Parliament is a historic one as it is the first time a Speaker is coming from the opposition.