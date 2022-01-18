Bagbin informed Akufo-Addo before traveling

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about his absence from Ghana to undergo medical review in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) contrary to claims by the Majority that the Speaker travels without informing the Presidency.



The Majority in a statement on the withdrawal of the military bodyguards of the speaker in a statement alleged that in all the many travels of Mr. Bagbin in 2021, he did not find it worthy to inform the Office of the President.



However, a letter addressed to the President dated 6 January 2022 informing him of the Speaker’s travel to the UAE for medical review has popped up in what appears to be an attempt to debunk the majority’s claim.



In the letter, Speaker Bagbin left Ghana January 7,2022 and is expected to return to the country on 23 January 2022.



Meanwhile, parliament resumes sitting for the First meeting of the second session on Tuesday, 25 January 2022.



Prior to the resumption of the house, parliament intends to undertake a covid-19 booster vaccination exercise for the lawmakers and officers of the parliamentary service as part of measures to contain infection and spread of the coronavirus disease.



