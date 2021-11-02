Bagbin has empowered ‘hooligan’ MPs to disrespect the police – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Lawyer and political analyst, Maurice Ampaw has chided the Speaker of Parliament Right Honorable Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin saying he has allowed “hooligans” in the House to bring the image of the Ghana Police Service into “ridicule.”



Ampaw was speaking with respect to the running brouhaha between Police and Parliament with respect to an attempted arrest of a sitting lawmaker.



“Alban Bagbin has thrown his weight and supported this sitting MP who has decided to ignore police invitation. And at the same time, to allow hooligans; people who don’t respect the law, assisted them to obstruct police work”. Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said this on Wontumi TV on the show “Mmbra be Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem” monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to the private legal practitioner, the actions by the MP show that they have taken the laws into their own hands.



“They are taking the laws into their own hands and they want to intimidate the police. Not only intimidating the police but exposing the police to public hatred, ridicule, and contempt for the first time,” he chided.



“The powers of the police have been reduced to nothing,” he added describing the action as worrying and a sign of impunity.



He further insisted that: “Parliament dare not stop the police from protecting, investigating and doing policing work”.



The MP for Medina Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu earlier last week reported the police to Parliament accusing them of manhandling him during a demonstration by his constituents over bad roads, to answer questions before Parliament’s Privileges Committee.



“I have served a petition on the Speaker of Parliament dragging the Divisional Operations Commander as well as the Divisional Commander of Adentan so that they will come to Parliament to meet the Privileges Committee,” he told the media.



Following the petition by the MP, the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin summoned the police officers who manhandled the Member of Parliament before the Privileges Committee.



However, on Sunday 31 October 2021, Mr. Sosu escaped another arrest from the police at the Believers House of Prayer Ministries at Madina where the MP worshiped.



According to party supporters who massed up at the church, the security personnel surrounded the church in an attempt to arrest the lawyer while he was worshipping in the church on Sunday.



But in a video circulation on social media, Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mabarak, rushed to the church and took his colleague in his car and drove away.