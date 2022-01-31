Bagbin glams, Black Stars slammed, E-levy in limbo - Highlights from parliament

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Parliament commenced the first meeting of its second sitting of the eighth parliament on January 25, 2022, after a month’s break.



The house was expected, among other things, to consider many bills that have been laid before it, including the controversial Electronic Transaction levy.



Speaker drops cloak for traditional looks



On the first day, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin lightened up the mood of Members of Parliament with his outfit.



The speaker who is always seen in his cloak, for the first time dropped his cloak for a traditional outfit.



He donned the traditional Kente over a white short-sleeved shirt with a chief’s crown.



On Tuesday he showed up in an attire akin to the Northern part of Ghana popularly known as ‘Agbada’.



He was spotting a white overflowing ‘Agbada’ when he was ushered into the chamber for proceedings to begin.



On the third day, he showed up in a smock which is also akin to the people of the Northern region.



Bagbin appears bent on keeping true to his word of abandoning the Speaker’s ceremonial garment for the authentic local outfit.







Government meeting with the minority on E-Levy ends inconclusively



Following the unexpected challenges on the side of the government on the E-Levy, the Finance Minister announced that the levy could not be brought before the house.



According to the business statement presented before the house, the government was engaging stakeholders and some sections of Ghanaians on the E-Levy policy.



On Thursday, a meeting with the minority by some government delegation led by the Finance ministry ended inconclusively after they insisted on 1.75 percent on E-Levy.



However, the government had a second meeting with the minority on Friday, where sources said the Finance Minister announced a reduction on the E-levy from 1.75 to 1.5 percent but the minority still rejected this reduction, insisting that even if it was dropped to 0.00 percent they will still oppose it.



They insist on their ‘no E-levy tax’.



However, after several hours of delay in starting the sitting, (which commenced after 5pm) the Members of Parliament were divided again on E-Levy voting.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, suggested that the E-Levy motion should be debated on Friday, but voting be shifted to Tuesday, February 1.



But the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said even though they are ready for the debate, the house must vote immediately after the debate rather than extending the voting date to the next sitting.



The Majority leader then said it was already late so the house should be adjourned to Tuesday, February 1.



After the adjournment, the Deputy Minority Leader, James Avedzi, in an interview revealed that the Majority Leader did not want the house to make a decision on Friday because his side didn’t have the numbers.



He said the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Adjoa Safo, was absent, therefore the Majority leader knew they would lose the vote should they go on with the debate.



Also, Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said they will get the Minority’s cooperation in disagreement.



According to him, the E-Levy will be passed in the next sitting as they will engage in broader consultation with key stakeholders on the matter.







Black stars performance at AFCON



Meanwhile, the MPs could not hide their disappointment over Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 AFCON which saw them exit the tournament at the early stages.



MP for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond during his presentation, asked the Sports Minister to “sack Milo now or you will be sacked.”



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also said expectations were too high for a young Black Stars team.



The speaker however directed the Youth and Sports committee to present a report on why the Black Stars performed abysmally in the AFCON tournament by the end of February.







