Bagbin directs Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament with amended Budget

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: GNA

Speaker Alban Bagbin Thursday directed the Finance Minister to appear before Parliament with an amended statement of the Budget.



Addressing the House following his resumption to work after a two-week medical leave, he said the statement should capture all the modifications and concessions.



While he was away, the Majority Members of the House voted to reinstate and approve the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on November 30.



The Minority had earlier rejected it on November 26.



The Minority has urged the Government to suspend the proposed 1.75 per cent e-levy, withdraw the Agyapa Royalties deal, provide for the victims of the tidal wave disaster in the Volta Region, and invest in the Blekusu Sea Defence Wall.

The Government should also restore the benchmark values of imports, and revise the wording of the Aker Energy deal.

Mr Bagbin said he was aware of a letter from the Minister of Finance, which purported to have made some concessions and modifications to the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.



“The legal basis of the laying of such a letter and what actions Parliament may take as a result leaves a lot to be desired,” he said.



“I have, however, held discussions with the Leadership of the House to find a path that is faithful to law, and respects our rules and processes and ensures the governance of the country does not grind to a halt.”



In that vein the Speaker and the Leadership agreed on a number of steps to be taken, which the need for the Finance Minister to appear before the House with an amended statement of the Budget, containing he said modifications and concessions.



“These modifications and concessions will then be adopted by the House and the revised document with the estimates will stand committed to the various Committees of Parliament,” he said.



“I am aware the committees have begun consideration of the estimates. It would, thus, be their responsibility to reconcile the revised estimates with what they have hitherto considered and submit a report for the consideration of the House.”



Mr Bagbin assured Ghanaians that he would not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate or obstruct Government business.



“I will not superintend over a Parliament to frustrate Government business, but I will equally not preside over a weak House or be tagged as an errand boy of the Executive Arm of government.”



“This House is fully focused in discharging its mandate and will do so without any fear or favour, affection or ill-will in ensuring the ultimate best interests of the Ghanaian people are served.”



The Speaker urged the House to continue to strengthen their channels of communication, foster dialogue, encourage broader stakeholder consultation and allow the processes Ghanaians had adopted for the nation’s burgeoning democracy to thrive.