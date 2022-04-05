Bagbin defends his decision to refer Adwoa Safo, Ken Agyapong after Muntaka challenged his action

Politics of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has defended his decision to act on a petition against three New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, brought before him by a former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak.



This was after National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Muntaka Mubarak challenged his ruling.



The MPs are Kennedy Agyapong Assin Central, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya, and Henry Quartey, Ayawaso Central.



But Muntaka contested the Speaker’s ruling and said if the decision is allowed to stand, it will set a dangerous precedence that can be used by a “dictator speaker” in the future to hurt lawmakers.



“If we allow this to stand it will become precedent, tomorrow it may hurt all of us,” he said.



Replying to Muntaka’s submission, the Speaker said “You don’t want the speaker to be a dictator but you are prepared to create room for committees to be dictators. When the committee decides then that is it.



“The matter is before the House, it is not just before the Committee. I can’t come and sit here to declare a seat vacant without following a procedure.”



He added that the matter will be submitted to the House and the House will make a decision on its report.



“Privilege’s committee, you are so directed, handle the matter, report back to the House,” Mr. Bagbin said.



Ras Mubarak petitioned the Speaker to discipline these lawmakers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission.



In his petition, he said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament, namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for more

than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of Mr. Speaker in writing.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”



