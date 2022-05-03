Bagbin congratulates Muslims for sacrifice of fasting

Religion of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has sent congratulatory messages to Muslims as they celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr.



He said Eid-Ul-Fitr is characterised by sacrifice, compassion and empathy ingrained as one of the most prized bastions of the Islamic faith.



In a statement, the Speaker expressed appreciation to Muslims’ ultimate service to humanity throughout the fasting period in the holy month of Ramadan.



He hoped that "prayers offered during the period along with alms given, expression of kindness and love shown to others will bring total cleansing and the mercies of Allah on all Muslims”.



He also prayed that Allah will accept their prayers, oblation and devotion towards others and bless them with the utmost prosperity.



Mr. Bagbin on behalf of Members of Parliament, the Board and staff of the Parliamentary Service, wished all muslims a pleasurable Eid Mubarak.