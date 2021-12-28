Bagbin commits to strengthening Parliament in 2022

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has pledged his commitment to strengthen the institution of parliament to fight corruption, divisiveness and bigotry.



In his new year message, the speaker attributed skirmishes witnessed in the house to significant changes in the makeup of the legislature, adding that, going into the new year more consensus would be built.



In his Christmas message, Bagbin thanked Ghanaians for a significant year and called for unity amid disagreements.



“The interest demonstrated by you all in what we do is a manifestation of the extent to which you have invested in the sustenance of Ghana’s democracy and the strengthening of the legislature.



“Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as Speaker of Parliament, without the support of the good people of Ghana.



“On behalf of the Members of Parliament, the Board and staff of the Parliamentary Service, I wish you a joyous Christmas and a new year full of success," his statement dated December 25, 2021, read in part.