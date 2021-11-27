Bagbin can become Number 1, let him fight for NDC flagbearer first - John Boadu jabs

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has advised Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to seek the presidency given his recent obsession with positions in terms of political power ranking.



Boadu says the Constitution of Ghana is clear that the Speaker is third in the ranking with the Chief Justice being fourth most powerful in terms of presidential powers.



The President and Vice are the first and second most important persons, Boadu stressed before adding that Bagbin instead of boasting of being number three - as he did in a friendly banter with the Majority Leader earlier this year - or claiming number two - in recent comments where he cited a Supreme Court justice's explanation - should contest for the flgabearship slot of the National Democratic Congress, NDC.



“I think that it is important that if the Speaker wants to be President, he joins their presidential race again… I think the opportunity is still there for him to join the race as the NDC will open their flagbearership race so that he rather becomes number one, not number two or number three.”



He continued: “The Speaker is not part of the debate, but this Speaker is over-excited about his position because everyone is aware that the constitution mandates the Speaker to be the third gentleman of the land in the absence of the President and the Vice-President.



“A little argument you had with the Majority Leader, you raised shoulders of being the third gentleman of the land. All of us in Ghana cannot have numbers,” he said.



Boadu has recently made critical comments about Bagbin accusing him of enjoying a position he did not fight for.



He also stated sarcastically this week that the Speaker could consider going to collect suspended road tolls himself after Bagbin directed the Roads Minister to reverse a unilateral suspension of toll collection.



Boadu has been on a tour of the Central Region where he made these comments at different fora.