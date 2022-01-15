Bagbin calls for stronger collaboration in deepening accountability

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumani Bagbin has said he is still committed to playing his part to ensure the growth and development of Ghana, especially in the area of parliamentary democracy and good governance.



Bagbin’s comments come on the back of his first anniversary of his election as Speaker of the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



He has therefore called for a stronger collaboration with government and civil society in promoting accountability in his second year as Speaker of the Parliament.



“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the numerous well-meaning Ghanaians who extended congratulatory messages to me as I conclude my first year as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. I am touched and humbled by the love showed me and the prayers said on that occasion. I recognise the overwhelming messages of goodwill are indications that Ghanaians are following the works of Parliament with lots of expectations and keen interest,” Bagbin posted on Facebook.



“I assure all Ghanaians that I will continue to play my part the best that I can to ensure the growth and development of Mother Ghana, especially in the area of parliamentary democracy and good governance. I look forward to a stronger partnership with the government and civil society in promoting accountability during my second year of tenure.”



He added: “I further ask for God’s guidance and blessings for the Legislature as it begins the second year of its four-year tenure, and also for the Executive, the Judiciary, and all Ghanaians.”



Background



Bagbin was elected Speaker of Parliament after a tense election on 7 January 2021.



He was then the longest-serving Member of Parliament, having sat in the House since 1993, when the first parliament under the Fourth Republic was inaugurated.



He has held a number of positions in Parliament since 1994 and capped his law-making career with the ultimate titles: Majority Leader and Leader of the House.



In the first parliament of the Fourth Republic, he was made the chairman of the parliamentary committee on subsidiary legislation and vice-chairman of the parliamentary committee on mines and energy, as well as a member of the committee on local government and rural development.



In the second parliament of the Fourth Republic, Bagbin was the chairman of the parliamentary committee on constitutional, legal and parliamentary affairs, with oversight responsibilities for the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Electoral Commission, National Commission on Civic Education, Office of Parliament and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



He was also chairman of Parliament’s public accounts committee from 2001 to 2005 and vice-chairman of the appointments committee.



He decided not to run for Parliament in the 2020 election.