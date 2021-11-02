'Bagbin becoming too much of an activist' – Justice Abdulai

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Private legal practitioner and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Justice Abdulai, has stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is becoming too much of an activist in the country’s political dispensation.



According to him, the Speaker of Parliament is actively involved in the governance space in Ghana unlike his predecessors, more than the country is used to.



The law don says he doesn’t want to predict where the speaker’s activism is leading to in the country’s political dispensation instead of focusing on his duties as the speaker of Parliament.



Mr. Abdulai however, pointed out that nothing bars the Speaker from doing what he is doing and even more so since there are no legal constraints on him in that direction.



He, therefore, warned the political class in the country to be careful not to have any clash between the Speaker and the other arms of government in the country.



Asked whether it is because the Speaker has risen through the ranks of power from a Member of Parliament through to his current position of Speaker of Parliament that is informing his activism in the day-to-day running of the affairs of state, Mr. Abdulai said: “there is absolutely no dispute about that, he has seen it all, he has been at every stage of our governance structure, perhaps except the presidency”.



He said because of the worth of experience the Speaker has acquired over the years, “he has his anger built up by the rot in the system and he knows how to fix it and possibly attempted to maybe, getting into the helm of affairs to make his impact”.



Mr. Abdulai said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Monday, November 1.



He was speaking on the back of the hunt by the police for the Member of Parliament for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu for his involvement in a demonstration in his constituency that resulted in some participants mounting roadblocks in the area on October 25.



“I honestly think that our Speaker is becoming too much of an activist in our political dispensation with regards to our state power-sharing within this fourth republican constitution”.