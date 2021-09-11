Bagbin became speaker thanks to 'do-or-die' tactics - Sam George

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The 'do-or-die' pronouncement by former president Mahama is a call for vigilance



• Ascribing violence to it is not correct and the NDC has used it in the past



• Sam George says NDC deployed 'do-or-die' tactics in the election of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament on January 6



Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George, has defended the "do-or-die" comment used by former president John Dramani Mahama.



He joins a tall list of NDC members who have publicly backed the use of the term explaining it along the lines of vigilance and fighting off political arm-twisting.



Sam George intimates that the party has once applied the "do-or-die" principle citing the events of January 6, 2021, in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



According to him, the "do-or-die" spirit was what enabled the emergence of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament, adding that on December 7, 2024; it will be employed in ensuring "Free and Fair Elections."



His post on Facebook read: "The night of January 6/7 2021 was Do or Die. It delivered results. Alban S.K. Bagbin was elected against all odds. December 7 2024, let's go! Do or Die for a Free and Fair Elections."



Excerpts of what Mahama said



Whiles appearing on a local radio station, Akina FM in the Bono Region, earlier this week, Mahama said the next general elections will be strictly policed by the National Democratic Congress referring to the vote as a "do-or-die" affair.



“There is a saying that you take lessons from whatever happens. We have learnt our lessons from the 2020 polls. The 2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. It will be ‘do-or-die’ at the polling stations, I am not saying all-die-be-die.



“The right thing must be done during the polls. In 2024, we will win the elections at the polling station and won’t wait for collation centre results nor petition the Supreme Court.



“There at the collation centers and polling stations, we will make sure that everything is free, transparent and fair. We don’t want to cheat them and we don’t want to be cheated. Let the vote be clean and whatever is on the hearts of voters be done.”