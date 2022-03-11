Badu Kobi claims credit for prophesying fights in NPP

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

NPP commences internal elections



NPP internal elections fraught with disturbances



Badu Kobi predicts internal fights in NPP



The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has made claim to foretelling the current infightings being witnessed in the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In a video shared on its official Facebook page, the church claims that its head pastor prophesied about widespread internal conflicts in the NPP that will last until the end of 2024.



“On the 6th of March 2022, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi prophesied that infighting within NPP will increase. It started fulfilling within 24 hours,” a voiceover stated in the beginning of the video.



The video then transitions into a church setting where Prophet Badu Kobi is seen preaching at the altar.



“This goes to the NPP, their internal fights will increase, increase, increase till 2024. They wouldn’t know how to stop it; they will do everything, but they wouldn’t know how to stop it. Today it will be here, tomorrow here, certain times here,” the prophet stated in Twi as an interpreter translated him into English.



The subsequent part of the video comes with what is tagged as evidence in support of the fulfilment of the video.



The evidence includes several viral videos of disturbances recorded in various constituencies across the country in relation to the NPP’s election of executives at the polling station level.



There have been countless reports of agitations over the party’s conduct of the elections in several constituencies.



In the Fomena constituency, some aggrieved party members who went on rampage painted the party’s constituency office in the colours of the opposition National Democratic Congress, due to what they described as attempts to impose the independent Member of Parliament on the party as parliamentary candidate.



Some members of the party from the Kwadaso Constituency also stormed the NPP’s national headquarters on Thursday, March 10, 2022.



They asked the national executives of the party to annul the elections in the constituency, citing electoral irregularities on the party of the Chairperson, Madam Gifty Ohene Konadu.



