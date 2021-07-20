Badu Kobi blames betting for failed football prophecies

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Head Pastor of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Badu Kobi has urged the youth not to use the words of God for gambling.



He has also told his critics not to cry for him but rather promote him because he is a true man of God.



His comments come after he was trolled on social media for predicting the direct opposite of what really happened during the football match between England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final last week.



Prophet Badu Kobi had prophesied that Brazil and England were going to win the just-ended Copa America and Euro 2020 trophies respectively.



However, these prophecies failed after Argentina beat Brazil in the finals of the Copa America and also Italy defeating England to lift the trophy in Europe.



Replying to his critics in a video after the failed prophesies, Prophet Badu Kobi said, “If a prophesy comes to pass, celebrate God, but if it fails, ask God why.”



He continued that, ”And the people who are talking cannot ask. When I prophesy football and you want it to come pass, don’t use God’s words for betting.”



Below is a video:



