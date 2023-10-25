Bad wives can cause politicians to engage in corruption – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

National Chairman of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said bad wives of politicians influence their husbands to engage in politics.



Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the veteran politician asserted that principled politicians are sometimes compromised by their nagging wives.



“You know, in politics, if you have a bad wife, that can lead you to engage in corrupt activities. Because your wife is nagging… look at what my colleagues have but I don’t have any, what are you doing? you are being cheated and all that, then that can convert a wise and principled person into somebody who will do the wrong things to be able to satisfy his wife and family, but my wife is a very modest person.



“As we speak now, when I go to my hometown nobody is surprised seeing me ride a bicycle or walking in the streets and so on. It is like no matter the height I reach, if I fall there will be no difference if I go back.”



Chairman Asiedu Nketiah’s comment was in response to a question posed by the host of the show, Bola Ray on what has kept his 41 years of marriage going.



“She’s not somebody who puts premium on money, finances and other things,” the experienced politician added.