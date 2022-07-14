Bad time to talk about ‘Break the 8’, postpone congress amid national crisis - Sulemana Braimah to NPP

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

NPP vows to 'Break The 8'



NPP to elect party executives over the weekend



Sulemana Braimah ask NPP to demonstrate solidarity



Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to postpone its forthcoming national delegates conference slated for this weekend.



According to him, the move will signal a demonstration of solidarity with the entire nation amid an economic crisis.



In a Facebook post, Sulemana Braimah cited the current labour unrest together with food shortages in Senior High Schools as examples of the economic crisis adding that “we are not in normal times”.



The MFWA boss insists that the current turbulent times made it wrong for the governing party to be focusing on winning the 2024 elections which it has christened as ‘Breaking the 8’.



He opined that it was rather time for national reflection, bi-partisan discussions and consensus building in order to help the country to emerge from this crisis.



“Given the dire crisis facing our dear country, I'm appealing to the ruling NPP to consider postponing its planned national congress for the election of national officers this week. That will be a gesture to show that as a ruling party, it knows and cares about the ongoing national crisis.



“The economy has been run aground. Multiple labour unions are on strike. Public basic schools have been closed across the country. Secondary schools are facing severe food shortages. We are not in normal times.



“This is time for national reflection, bi-partisan discussions and consensus building. This is not the time to be thinking and talking about winning the next election in 2024. As the ruling party, it will be quite insensitive to hold the national congress as planned,” Sulemana Braimah wrote on his timeline.



The NPP is scheduled to hold its national delegates conference from July 15 to 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The elections will take place on Saturday, July 16.



