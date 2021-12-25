Bad roads crippling businesses in Ashaiman - Residents cry out

Regional News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

The Ashaiman Municipality continues to struggle for good roads, a situation affecting socio-economic activities in the area.



Most of the roads in the municipality are riddled with deep potholes resulting in the frequent breakdown of vehicles and endangering lives and property.



According to drivers who spoke to GhanaWeb, the roads are usually very difficult to ply during the rainy seasons since movement becomes difficult.



Besides, the drivers disclosed how they always spend their income on repair works every time they ply the roads.



"I've been driving here for the past four years and it's nothing but frustration. The deep potholes are causing a lot of pain to my body. My vehicle also breaks down frequently," a driver who gave his name as Holy said.



For shop owners in the municipality, the dusty roads in Ashaiman have affected their businesses because their wares get decorated in dust leaving them frustrated all the time.



A trader known as King Vincent Kwawukumey wonders if Ashaiman is even part of Ghana.



He expressed frustration over the neglect of the municipality by successive governments over the years.



"Ashaiman is already dirty and the dusty nature of the roads make it dirtier than ever. Ashaiman, we don't know whether we're part of Ghana or we don't pay tax. Our road network is very bad. Most of the roads in Ashaiman are full of potholes," Mr. Kwawukumey emphasized.



A food vendor in Ashaiman Jericho, Mimi Abayateye stated that by the time she closes for day's business, her glass kiosk and other wares get dusty.



She lamented that the deplorable nature of the road in Jericho had continually brought untold hardship on residents.



"It's always a headache because anytime I come to work, this place gets very dusty. You will think I haven't cleaned it for weeks. Meanwhile, I work here every day except Sundays. The situation is badly affecting us. I frequently clean here during working hours to ensure the dust doesn't get into the foods," she told GhanaWeb.



The residents of Ashaiman have, therefore, appealed to the authorities to come and fix the roads to help boost economic activities in the area.



