Bad prophecies are good, helps avert calamities – Owusu Bempah explains

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Isaac Owusu Bempah delivers muted prophecies on 31st Night



He responds to Police directive on 'doom prophecies'



Police move to prosecute doom prophets after 2021 Watch Night service



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the World Power Miracle Center International, has spoken about the importance of prophecies in the life of individuals.



According to him, prophecies could either be good or bad because there is a purpose for which God transmits them to people via Prophets or preachers.



“Bad prophecies are good, because the Prophets show you what to do to avert calamities,” he submitted a week ago during the 31st Watch Night service held at the premises of his church in Accra.



He spoke about the circumstances that led to the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills as a typical case of how a prophecy could have saved a life.



“I’m not pleased bearing death news but when God brings such information through me … even when it is my time, I will also die. But if your time is not due and God uses a Prophet to intervene by informing you, he (the Prophet) hasn’t caused fear and panic, he is helping the victim with awareness," he stated.



He stressed that the prophet’s word is simply a case of telling a person to “be careful and pray because something bad is coming to you.”



The subject of prophecies dominated the headlines late last year into this year after the Ghana Police Service on December 27 issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic.’



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement added.



A number of known annual prophesiers while slamming the directive during the Watch Night Service adopted rather mute prophecies as compared to point-blank pronouncements in years past.



In their most recent statement of January 6, 2022, by way of updating the public on the issue of prophecies, the Police have hinted that they are reviewing videos of some 2022 prophecies and will take legal action if need be.



Police updates nation on 2022 prophecies



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December 2021. Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before a court,” part of the statement read.



The statement also urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban on doom prophecies on a daily basis, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.



“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” the statement concluded.