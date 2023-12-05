Bad phone network affecting our lives – Residents of Akontombra Nkwanta lament

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Akontombra Nkwanta in the Aowin municipality of the Western North Region have lamented the poor telecommunication network in their community.



The people appealed to the government to come and complete the telecommunication networks for them because communicating with the rest of the country has become a major challenge for them.



Some even lamented about their inability to conduct business and check up on their loved ones outside their community because of the lack of reception.



“I have struggled to get a network, and my son is at the hospital, but I can’t reach the people around him to know how he is faring because of the network issue,” one community member told Rainbow Radio Accra.



Another added that ”you have to go to the roadside to be able to get a good network to make a phone call, and that is not ideal because you might want to sit in your comfort zone to make the call, but because the network is not good, the entire community goes to one spot to make a phone call.”



James Ampofo, the Assembly Member for Akontombra Nkwanta electoral area, Tobo, added that “the pole has been around for the past two years, but they haven’t connected the network, and upon all the follow-ups, nothing has been done. I’m appealing to the government to come and solve this issue before Christmas.