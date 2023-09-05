Regional News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Amanda Atunah, Contributor

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has shared concerns about the recent coup d'état taking place in Africa. This comes in the wake of calls for African leaders to use their positions to better the lives of their respective citizens.



He made the call during an interview with the media on the need for African leaders to eschew corruption and improve the living conditions of their nationals through an even distribution of state resources.



"Every country needs good government, and when it is absent, the people are driven to stage a coup. Military rule is not always beneficial considering the number of deaths that often characterise the toppling of a regime", he noted.



Nii Adzor indicated that instead of staging a coup, the military hierarchy of these nations should have engaged in negotiations with the government on the need to be proactive. He blamed the governments of African countries for the woes of their citizens, saying "It is high time they stop the winner-takes-all-all attitude and be more concerned about the plight of the people who voted them into power".



He further indicated that governments should be held accountable for their irresponsible way of governance, which has led to the poverty-stricken nations of Africa.



He said, "It is sad to note that France has received uranium from Niger to enhance its development, yet the indigenes of Niger face one difficulty or another. Is this not wickedness on the part of leadership? I believe the coup wouldn't end anytime soon considering the level of greed with which African leadership attaches itself to the cause of ruling".



Nii Adzor indicated that if not for corruption on the part of some African leaders, the European nations wouldn't be in any position to dictate to our leaders.



"It is a shame anytime I see our leaders resort to foreign aid for our very survival, whereas God has blessed Africa with numerous natural resources. Revolution always happens when the military sees that the government of the day isn't considerate enough to change the lives of the majority who are underprivileged", he advised.



He touched on the need for Africa to make use of its resources to develop economically so that the impact will trickle down to ordinary citizens.



He added "Our resources are the foundation of Africa. We need to know that political authority has an expiration date. We shouldn't be overwhelmed with the position we occupy today, as our regime could be toppled if corruption becomes prevalent".



Nii Adzor indicated that the government should learn a thing or two from what is

happening elsewhere so the population does not see the coup as the panacea.



He therefore urged the military to continue to uphold the sovereignty of the constitution and never think of overthrowing any constitutionally elected government.



