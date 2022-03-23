Background checks, information sharing and other benefits WAPIS has given Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has listed some of the benefits Ghana has gained from the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS).



He explained that in total, the system has helped the country to fight against transnational organized crime.



“I must say there have been benefits of the WAPIS program in Ghana, in various ways, with regard criminal investigations and particularly, the fight against transnational organized crime. Some of the benefits are as follows: background checks… the second benefit [is] platform for sharing information.



“The third benefit, training and other capacity building programs… Under the program, about 47 operators, trainers, validators and system administrators were trained in 2021. Also, Ghana was selected to host the Regional Data Quality Training for anglophone countries where participants met to share ideas and also build the needed synergies to enhance international cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime.



“The fourth benefit is the distribution of equipment to extension sites, thanks to the WAPIS program,” he said.



The minister made this known during the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) Awareness Event organised by the Interpol, European Union, ECOWAS, and Ghana Police Service, in Accra.



